Former South Fulton police officer says he was forced to cut his hair

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A now former City of South Fulton police officer said he was discriminated against because of his hair and made to cut off his locs.

This week, Milton Myrie filed a lawsuit against the city.

“It was not an easy decision for him to cut his locs,” said Myrie’s attorney, Arnold Lizana .”It’s an important part of their faith that solidifies a spiritual connection between him and their family and their god.”

Lizana said that Myrie was told to cut his locs when he showed up to sign his offer letter in December 2020.

After his client cut his hair, he reportedly noticed women at the department wearing locs and resigned.

He is now suing the city for unlawful discrimination based on religion and sex.

In the complaint, the attorney stated that the city violated the Crown Act.

The ordinance prohibits discrimination based on protective and cultural hairstyles.

In a statement, a City of South Fulton official wrote:

“At this time, we are unable to provide comments on pending litigation. Please be assured that we take all allegations seriously and are committed to ensuring a fair and just workplace for all employees. It’s essential to note that our city is dedicated to upholding the principles outlined in the CROWN Act, and we are committed to fostering an inclusive and non-discriminatory environment for all employees. We appreciate your understanding of our position during this time and will provide updates as appropriate.”

“They didn’t hire him for his looks, they hired him to do a job. And natural hair does not infringe on you or anyone from doing their job,” said Rep. Kim Schofield, who spearheaded the Crown Act bill.

Milton Myrie was contacted for comment, however, his attorney said he would speak on his behalf.

The city of South Fulton has 30 days to respond to the lawsuit.

WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington contributed to this report.