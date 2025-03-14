Former South Fulton daycare employee arrested, accused of throwing wooden block at child

Local

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A former employee at a daycare center on Flat Shoals Road in South Fulton faces charges after surveillance video shows her abuse a child.

The parents of a 2-year-old child say they were upset after seeing video of a daycare center worker abusing their son.

City of South Fulton police says surveillance video shows former Leapfrog Early Learning Academy on teacher throw a wooden block at the child.

The child’s parents said he had a cut near his eye and he was bleeding.

The former teacher, identified as N’Kiyah McLester, was fired, and arrested after the incident.

