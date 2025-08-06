Former Roswell leaders voice concern for community, demand changes at city hall

ROSWELL, Ga. — More than 20 former officials in one metro Atlanta city are demanding changes after claiming the current city administration does not consider public input.

Former Roswell city councilwoman Nancy Diamond says the demand for changes is not about politics.

“We are a diverse political group, we are not coming together as politicians. We are coming together because we are all concerned about Roswell,” Diamond said.

The former Roswell city officials say the current administration is also wasteful.

Current Roswell city officials say they always welcome discussions with the public and operate with integrity.