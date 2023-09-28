Former Pres. Donald Trump says he won’t try moving Fulton County trial to federal court

Former President Donald Trump will stand trial in Fulton County.

According to a document filed by former President Trump’s new lead lawyer, Steven Sadow, former President Trump will not seek to have his case tried in federal court.

Sadow stated that the decision is based on his, “well-founded confidence that this honorable court intends to fully and completely protect his constitutional right to a fair trial and guarantee him due process of law throughout the case in Fulton county.

The former President had previously stated to the Fulton County Superior Court that he might seek removal of his case to federal court. This action, however, would need to be filed before Friday, September 29.

Several of the 18 other defendants indicted in the Georgia election interference investigation have already filed to have their cases removed to federal court, but many believe that Trump would be one of the few who has a real chance of having his case moved.

Two defendants, Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, have had their cases severed from the other defendants, including Trump.





