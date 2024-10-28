Local

Former President Trump back in Atlanta for another rally, faith summit today

Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a faith town hall with Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones at Christ Chapel Zebulon, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Zebulon, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)

ATLANTA — For the third time this month, former President Donald Trump will be back in north Georgia for a campaign rally with only eight days until Election Day.

Trump will speak at the National Faith Avidsory Board’s inaugural National Faith Summit in Cobb County before he attends a rally at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion.

He held rallies in Zebulon and Duluth last Wednesday. On Oct. 15, he taped a women’s town hall for Fox News in Forsyth County and held a rally in Cobb County.

Vice President Kamala Harris has also ramped up her stops in metro Atlanta.

On Oct. 19, Harris hosted a rally at Lakewood Amphitheatre with Usher and visited New Birth Missionary Baptist Church for a Sunday service.

She returned to DeKalb County for a star-studded rally featuring Tyler Perry and former President Barack Obama on Thursday.

This week, Harris’ running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will have a stop in Savannah on Tuesday. His counterpart and Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance held a rally in metro Atlanta on Saturday.


