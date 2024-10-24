Former President Donald Trump holds rally in front of thousands in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Big crowd here at Gas South Arena tonight.

They came to hear former President Donald Trump and he asked them to get to the polls and vote for him.

With fireworks and fanfare, a crowd of more than 10,000 people cheered Republican nominee Donald Trump as he entered Gas South Arena Wednesday night.

He immediately asked the crowd the question that has become the theme of his campaign.

“And I would like to begin by asking a very important question. Are you better off now than you were four years ago?” Trump asked the crowd.

Trump attacked his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris calling her stupid and warning of calamities from a stock market crash to World War three if she is elected.

He pushed his own proposals promising tariffs, tax cuts and no taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security benefits without explaining his plans on how to pay for it.

And in a change from two months ago when he attacked Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, a move criticized by many Republicans, Trump praised Kemp’s handling of hurricane recovery.

“And I was here in Georgia with your governor a few weeks ago. He has done a good job with that,” Trump said to the crowd.

With only two weeks left before Election Day, Trump needs to energize his base to go out and vote.

He leads in the polling in Georgia, but Harris is not far behind, meaning the peach state is still a toss-up.

“But now the fate of our nation is in your hands, and Georgia, you have to stand up and you have to tell Kamala Harris that, Kamala, you have done a horrible job,” Trump said to the crowd.

Trump will hit the campaign trail again.

Tomorrow, Kamala Harris along with former President Barack Obama will be in Metro Atlanta to try and get her base to the polls, too.