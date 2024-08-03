Local

As former Pres. Trump’s supporters arrive in Atlanta, Democrats canvass for VP Harris

By WSBTV.com News Staff
U.S. Representatives Nikema Williams (D-GA) and Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speak to volunteers canvassing for Vice President Kamala Harris

U.S. Representatives Nikema Williams (D-GA) and Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speak to volunteers canvassing for Vice President Kamala Harris (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump and vice presidential candidate Senator J.D. Vance are holding a campaign event in Atlanta on Saturday, but Democrats aren’t sitting still.

Democratic lawmakers including U.S. Representative and Chair of the Georgia Democratic Party Nikema Williams and U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas held a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday morning.

Reps. Williams, Crockett and other local leaders spoke to volunteers ahead of canvassing neighborhoods to help get out the vote in November.

The vice president visited Atlanta earlier this for her first presidential campaign rally in Georgia. She will visit Savannah next week as part of a nationwide battleground state tour with her currently-unannounced vice presidential nominee.

On Friday, Vice President Harris received votes from enough delegates to become the official Democratic nominee, though she will not formally accept the nomination until the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois later this month.

Former President Trump and Senator formally accepted their nominations for president and vice president at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin last month.

