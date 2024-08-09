Former Pres. Trump, VP Harris ‘head-to-head’ among Georgia voters, AARP survey shows

ATLANTA — A survey of Georgia voters ages 50 and older found that they’re the most committed group when it comes to voting in the 2024 election.

AARP said in terms of the state’s political environment, “79% of voters in Georgia rate themselves a 10 out of 10 on vote motivation for November. That figure climbs to 88% among voters 50+ compared to 70% among voters under 50.”

No matter if they plan to vote for former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris, the AARP survey found that most voters over 50 are concerned with Social Security, Medicare and housing policies that will let them stay in the homes they own while aging.

Costs of utilities, prescription drugs and housing more generally were also of importance to the Georgians surveyed.

“Georgia voters 50-plus say they would be more likely to vote for candidates who commit to protecting Social Security and supporting family caregivers,” AARP said about the survey results.

As a battleground state in the coming election, AARP surveyed Georgia voters and found that Trump leads Harris by two points across all demographics in Georiga, but by a full eight points in voters over 50.

“Georgia voters ages 50 and older are the biggest voting bloc and could tip the scale for any candidate in this election,” Vanessa J. Payne, state director of AARP Georgia said. “With the race so close, candidates would do well to focus on the issues that matter to older voters, such as protecting Social Security and supporting family caregivers.”

The survey also found that between men and women, Trump has a 12-point lead among male voters while Harris wins with female voters by 7 points.

Between different racial demographics, Harris has a 70-point lead with Black voters while Trump leads among white voters by 38 points, according to the AARP research.

Split by voters with or without college degrees, Trump currently has the edge among those without degrees, winning among 74%, and 55% among those with a degree, the AARP survey data showed.

