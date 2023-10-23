Local

Former Pres. Trump now claims attorney Sidney Powell never represented him

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump is now claiming an attorney who pleaded guilty in the Georgia election interference indictment never represented him.

On Sunday night, Trump posted a statement on his Truth Social page writing Sidney Powell wasn’t one of his attorneys.

“Despite the Fake News reports to the contrary, and without even reaching out to ask the Trump Campaign, MS. POWELL WAS NOT MY ATTORNEY, AND NEVER WAS,” Trump wrote.

However, ABC News reported Trump posted on his former Twitter page Powell was part of his legal team in November 2020. He wrote Powell had been “added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives.”

The post from Trump comes days after Powell reached a plea deal with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office last week. Powell pleaded guilty to six counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties.

As part of the agreement, Powell will serve six years probation, pay a $6,000 fine and pay $2,700 in restitution to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. She will also have to testify truthfully against the co-defendants.

Steve Sadow, who is representing Trump in the Georgia election interference case, issued the following statement about Powell’s deal after it was announced.

“Assuming truthful testimony in the Fulton County case, it will be favorable to my overall defense strategy.”


