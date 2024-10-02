Jimmy Carter watches flyover celebrating his 100th birthday

PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter and his hometown of Plains, Georgia are celebrating his milestone 100th birthday.

After the ceremony, four U.S. Navy Super Hornets thundered in formation over the town.

Members of the Naval Air Force Atlantic participated in the flyover for Carter and his family.

According to the Naval Air Force Atlantic, “the four aircraft that participated in the flyover are from Carrier Air Wing 3 located out of Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia.”

The former president has spent the last 19 months in hospice care and public appearances for him have been very rare since then.

So, he didn’t get to attend the ceremony being held in his honor, but he he did get to join his family outside to watch the flyover.

The Jimmy Carter National Historical Park shared video of the Carter family, including the former president, enjoying the flyover together.

What else did former Pres. Carter do for his birthday?

Well, his son, Chip Carter, told Mims that he had a hearty breakfast of sausage and eggs with cheese and cupcakes as a birthday treat.