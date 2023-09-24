Former Pres. Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn make appearance in Plains Peanut Festival

PLAINS, Ga. — With just a week left before turning 99-years-old, former President Jimmy Carter is out on the town.

The former president and First Lady Rosalynn made a brief appearance at the Plains Peanut Festival on Saturday.

Video from the event shows the couple sitting in the back of a car with the windows rolled down as they drive through the festival.

The Carter Center confirmed the couple’s appearance, saying the city’s famed peanut butter ice cream might be on the former president’s lunch menu.

The former president can even be seen sporting a Braves cap to cheer the team on as they gear up to make a playoff run.

This is likely one of the first public appearances for either the former president or Mrs. Carter since he entered hospice care and she was diagnosed with dementia.

Former Pres. Carter will celebrate his 99th birthday next weekend on Oct. 1. Click here to help celebrate.

©2023 Cox Media Group