Former Pres. Donald Trump addresses faith leaders in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump made Cobb County the first of two campaign stops in metro Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

The former president spoke to more than 1,000 clergy leaders from across the nation at the National Faith Summit.

The event was hosted at the Worship With Wonders Church in Powder Springs and was organized by the National Faith Advisory Board, which is the largest faith coalition in the U.S.

Former Pres. Trump participated in a Q&A-style format with Pastor Paula White. The intimate conversation included the former president sharing stories about his relationship with religion.

He told the audience he leaned on his religion to get him through the July assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

The Q&A lasted about an hour before the more than 1,000 religious leaders prayed for the former president.

After finishing in Cobb County, former Pres. Trump headed to Georgia Tech’s campus for another rally.

He has visited the Peach State more than five times in recent months as Georgia is a swing state for this election.