Former Paulding high school soccer star killed by stray bullet while at work, GBI says

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A former Paulding County High School soccer star is dead after officials say she was shot at work.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Saturday at around 2:30 a.m. Remerton police officers received reports of a person shot at The Pier Bar on Baytree Place.

When officers arrived, they located a woman who had been shot. Officials said she died at the hospital.

GBI officials identified the victim as 21-year-old Brianna Long, a bartender at The Pier.

According to the investigation, the bar had closed around 2 a.m., and employees, along with Long, were finishing up closing down the bar. Officials added that many employees and their friends were still inside the bar.

GBI officials said at 2:30 a.m., gunfire erupted outside of the bar and struck Long as she was finishing her work with another co-worker.

It was determined that a dispute that took place outside of the bar was what led to the shooting, authorities said.

The GBI added that there were also patrons in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured from the gunfire.

In addition to Long being shot, authorities said the bar and multiple vehicles that were parked outside were shot up during the gunfire.

Authorities have not identified any suspects and have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.

While attending PHS in the 2019-2020 school year, Long was selected as a Regional Winner for Positive Athlete Georgia out of 5000 students who were nominated for the award, according to the PHS Athletics website.

Long was a student at Valdosta State University at the time of her death.

The GBI will be conducting an autopsy later this week.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or the Remerton Police Department at 229-247-2320.