Former officer charged with rape in 16-year-old Gwinnett girl’s murder

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A former Doraville police officer is facing new charges related to the kidnapping and death of a Gwinnett County teenager.

Susana Morales, 16, vanished in July 2022. Her naked body was found dumped in the woods nearly 20 miles away in February 2023.

The ex-officer, 22-year-old Miles Bryant, was initially charged with concealing a death. His charges were later upgraded to murder.

The new indictment charges Bryant with criminal attempt to commit rape, in addition to his existing charges of murder, kidnapping and more.

Police believe Bryant and Morales lived near one another in Norcross.

The day after Morales was reported missing, Bryant reported a gun had been stolen when his car was broken into at his apartment complex. He was charged with filing a false report.

