Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani expected to surrender on election interference charges Wednesday

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former New York City Mayor and former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is expected to turn himself in on election interference charges on Wednesday, multiple sources tell ABC News.

Sources tell ABC News that Giuliani has secured local counsel and will be meeting with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office Wednesday morning to finalize a bond agreement before surrendering to the Fulton County Jail.

Last week, a Fulton County grand jury voted Monday night to indict former President Donald Trump, Giuliani and 17 others for allegedly interfering with the 2020 election here in Georgia.

Several of the defendants in the Georgia election investigation have negotiated their bonds with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office – including former President Donald Trump.

The currently agreed-upon bonds range from $10,000 to $200,000.

During the Dec. 2020 hearing, Giuliani and other Trump allies testified and showed video from State Farm Arena claiming what they said was massive voter fraud in Fulton County.

Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss worked in a corner room at State Farm Arena counting votes following the 2020 presidential election. They were volunteers but became targets of conspiracy theorists.

Freeman and Moss filed a defamation lawsuit against Giuliani, saying that he continued to push false statements about them trying to commit voter fraud. Both women went into hiding after saying they received death threats and other forms of harassment.

In court documents filed earlier this year, Giuliani says he believes that he has still a legal defense to the defamation complaint; however, he conceded that he made false statements.

The concession from Giuliani came weeks after the Georgia elections board cleared Freeman and Moss any of wrongdoing.

