Former NBA champion says $100,000 worth of jerseys were stolen from metro Atlanta storage unit

ROSWELL, Ga. — A former Atlanta Hawk said he had more than six figures worth of merchandise stolen from a metro Atlanta storage unit, according to a police report.

On August 8, Roswell police responded to Life Storage on Mansell Place in reference to a previous theft. When police arrived, they found former NBA player Kevin Willis on the scene.

Willis told police that approximately 10 of his championship jerseys from his time with the San Antonio Spurs were missing from his storage unit. He also saw that a rack of clothing was missing and that his locks to the unit appeared to have been cut.

In total, Willis told police his stolen jerseys were worth approximately $100,000. He said items stolen off the clothing rack were worth about $9,000.

He hadn’t visited the storage unit since June, according to the police report.

Willis played with the Hawks from 1984 to 1995 and then again in the 2004-05 season.

Willis said he wanted police to investigate and that he planned to press charges.

