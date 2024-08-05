Former Morehouse golfer creates clothing brand to inspire next generation of golfers in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Charlie Yates Golf Course is a special place for Olajuwon Ajanaku.

“I’ve been coming to Charlie Yates since I was six, seven years old. I mean, I remember going to the other end of the driving range, getting lessons from Leonard Jones, Sam, Perrier, and Mary Williams,” the East Atlanta native said.

Ajanaku eventually earned a golf scholarship to Morehouse College, where he won a national championship in 2010.

Now through his brand Eastside Golf, Ajanaku wants to grow the game and make it more accessible to everyone.

“To be back in, you know, East Atlanta, where the name of the company comes from. In truth, the logo comes from that aspiration. I mean, this is next level is a dream come true.”

Ajanaku and his former Morehouse teammate Earl Cooper created Eastside Golf. It’s a lifestyle apparel brand that Ajanaku says is all about being your authentic self.

“Being yourself is what golf is missing. So hopefully the next generation in all different types of colors that kids can be out here and just be themselves and grow the game will be popping,” Ajanaku said.

On Saturday afternoon, he held the Eastside Golf Community Day with free food and free tee times for anyone who wanted to golf.

“Introduce the next generation to I would say the the world of golf, the sport of golf and what it can do for for them and their well being,” he said.

Ajanaku’s love of the game and his community really shines through his golf gear. He wants to see his brand continue to grow and reach as many as possible.

Where does he see himself and the company five years from now?

“You’re probably looking at maybe five or six more shoes, collaborations on shoes. You’re looking at me being full fledge on the PGA Tour, you’re looking at our organization,” Ajanaku told Mastrangelo.

“And on top of that, you’re looking at the change in golf that everybody was waiting on....Being yourself and being authentic out on the golf course is what’s growing the game.”

Some famous athletes have already been seen wearing his gear from Chris Paul and CC Sabathia to Michael Jordan, whose brand is collaborating on shoes and clothing with Eastside.

Even former President Barack Obama has been spotted in Eastside gear. For more information on the company, visit EastsideGolf.com