Former Metro Atlanta PTO president charged with theft, misuse of funds

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former PTO president at a Newton County elementary school who was accused of using nearly $20,000 of school funds for personal use is now facing criminal charges.

Back in September, Kaci Marks, the longtime PTO President at East Newton Elementary School, was under investigation by the school district.

Earlier this week, Marks was arrested and charged with theft by conversion. She has since bonded out of the Newton County Jail.

Financial records included bank statements detailing payments from the PTO account.

The bank records show PTO funds were used on a phone bill, Hulu and Amazon. She also allegedly spent more than $18,000 on purchases from Carlstedts, a wholesale florist in Atlanta, and more than $1,000 worth of pottery.

According to social media, Marks owns a business called Kaci’s Kreations, a florist specializing in weddings, proms and other special events.





©2023 Cox Media Group