Former mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says another restaurant wouldn’t seat her over its dress code

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms claims an Atlanta restaurant would not seat her because of what she was wearing.

Bottoms posted about her experience on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday afternoon.

“I was AGAIN told by a hostess that I could not be seated in an Atlanta area restaurant (not the same one as last time) because I had on ‘yoga’ pants, which was supposedly against their ‘strictly enforced’ business casual policy,” Bottoms wrote. “After I pointed out that there were patrons, none of whom looked like me, who had on shorts, baseball caps, and flip flops in the restaurant, the manager offered to seat us, in the not so full restaurant, in an hour.”

Bottoms says she feels she isn’t the only person who has been turned away from the restaurant before and she was working to speak to the owner.

The former mayor said she was not identifying the restaurant after another restaurant denied her service in 2022 for wearing leggings.

“I was told the last time I did, people called and threatened the staff. But, I would like to know if others are having this experience,” Bottom wrote Wednesday.

Since Bottoms did not name the restaurant, it’s unclear where and when the dress code incident happened.