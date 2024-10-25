Former Kennesaw State head basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim dies at 43

KENNESAW, Ga. — Amir Abdur-Rahim, former basketball coach of the Kennesaw State University Owls died on Thursday, according to reports.

Abdur-Rahim coached the Owls for four seasons, turning around a program that went 1-28 overall and 0-16 in the conference play in his first season.

He was also named Atlantic Sun Coach of the Year, NABC District 3 Coach of the Year honors and was named the 2023 Hugh Durham Award winner by CollegeInsider.com.

Last year, he led the Owls to their first ever NCAA Tournament appearance, earning a No. 14 seed after winning the ASUN Conference Championship.

We are heartbroken over the passing of Coach Abdur-Rahim.



A tremendous man & leader with an infectious personality that was a shining light to all he encountered.



Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends and everyone that he left a lasting impact on. pic.twitter.com/h353f3FNno — USF Men's Basketball (@USFMBB) October 24, 2024

Abdur-Rahim’s track record of success followed him to the University of South Florida where he led the program to new heights with 25 wins and the program’s first American Athletic Conference regular-season title.

KSU Director of Athletics Milton Overton released the following statement surrounding Abdur-Rahim’s death:

“I share my heartfelt prayers and sympathy to Amir’s wife, Arianne, his two daughters, Laila and Lana, and a son, Aydin. Amir Abdur-Rahim left a legacy not only at Kennesaw State, but throughout his life. Owl Nation will forever remember how he molded young men into champions on the court and in their lives.”



