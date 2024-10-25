Sports

Former Kennesaw State head basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim dies at 43

Kennesaw State v Xavier GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 17: Head Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim of the Kennesaw State Owls looks on against the Xavier Musketeers during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum on March 17, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

KENNESAW, Ga. — Amir Abdur-Rahim, former basketball coach of the Kennesaw State University Owls died on Thursday, according to reports.

Abdur-Rahim coached the Owls for four seasons, turning around a program that went 1-28 overall and 0-16 in the conference play in his first season.

He was also named Atlantic Sun Coach of the Year, NABC District 3 Coach of the Year honors and was named the 2023 Hugh Durham Award winner by CollegeInsider.com.

Last year, he led the Owls to their first ever NCAA Tournament appearance, earning a No. 14 seed after winning the ASUN Conference Championship.

Abdur-Rahim’s track record of success followed him to the University of South Florida where he led the program to new heights with 25 wins and the program’s first American Athletic Conference regular-season title.

KSU Director of Athletics Milton Overton released the following statement surrounding Abdur-Rahim’s death:

“I share my heartfelt prayers and sympathy to Amir’s wife, Arianne, his two daughters, Laila and Lana, and a son, Aydin. Amir Abdur-Rahim left a legacy not only at Kennesaw State, but throughout his life. Owl Nation will forever remember how he molded young men into champions on the court and in their lives.”


