Former K9 honored with dedication of dog park near Lawrenceville Lawn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — In honor of a nine-year department K9 veteran, the City of Lawrenceville is dedicating a new dog park near the Lawrenceville Lawn.

According to the city, K9 HYRO, pronounced like “hero,” joined the Lawrenceville Police Department in 2018 and completed 233 missions.

The K9 helped the LPD with 87 arrests, as well as the confiscation and seizure of $15,000, 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, 24 kilograms of marijuana, 20 grams of heroin, 60 kilograms of cocaine and 14 grams of fentanyl, according to the city.

HYRO served two additional years before joining the LPD for an overall nine-year career in law enforcement.

“After the loss of K9 HYRO, it seemed the most natural option to name the park after him,” said Mayor David Still. “It is our hope that our citizens will remember our brave K9 officer for many years as they enjoy the park that bears his name – HYRO Park.”

To honor the K9, the city chose to name a soon-to-be-opened park after him. The new green space will be located at the corner of Jackson and Luckie Streets in Lawrenceville in a 0.41-acre park space. Officials said the park will have separate areas for large and small dogs, each enclosed by decorative security fencing and connected with eight-foot-wide concrete paths.

Double-gated entrances will be open for visitors to enter and exit while remaining safe. HYRO Park will also have shade structures and benches, allowing for comfort for both visitors and their dogs, while also providing agility equipment and water fountains for them.

“Our walkable community is cherished by dog owners who enjoy our scenic pathways and parks, said Chuck Warbington, City Manager. “Residents have shown tremendous support for the upcoming dog park, excited for a dedicated space for their dogs to play and socialize. The positive feedback highlights the value of pet-friendly amenities in enhancing a sense of community.”

Starting Aug. 9, HYRO Park will be open during daylight hours, in conjunction with the Lawrenceville Lawn’s operating hours.

“It’s not just a safe place for people to come play with their dogs. It’s a place to bring the community together. It sends a message from the city that we believe in community and are focused on bringing people together,” Chief John Mullin said while revealing the name of the park on Thursday afternoon.







