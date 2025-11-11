Former jailer pleads guilty to improper relationship with inmate, lands behind bars himself

BARTOW COUNTY, GA — A former Bartow County jailer is now behind bars in the facility where he worked for nearly two decades.

It will be two years in the Bartow County jail for 44-year-old Gregory Allen after he plead guilty to having a sexual relationship with an inmate he was supposed to watch over three years ago.

Allen asked to serve his sentence at the jail where he worked from 2005 until he was fired in 2022. That means he may end up being supervised by some of his former co-workers.

The female inmate who brought the charges against Allen was originally arrested for shoplifting makeup. She calls herself a “victim of coercion” and the ordeal “nothing short of dehumanizing”.