Former Hall County middle school teacher convicted of sexual battery sentenced

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A former Hall County middle school teacher was sentenced this month after being convicted of sexual battery.

In July 2020, Hall County Sheriff deputies arrested then-32-year-old Mark Eric Fowler of Sugar Hill after receiving reports of an assault.

According to the investigation, Fowler inappropriately touched a woman without permission in April 2020.

Officials said the incident occurred when she and Fowler agreed to discuss a “legitimate business arrangement.”

Authorities did not provide details regarding what the arrangement was.

During the incident, authorities said the victim told Fowler she needed to use the restroom. She got away from him and called a friend, who helped her contact the authorities.

At that time, Fowler was employed as an educator with the Hall County School District.

Following his arrest, Fowler was suspended from HCSD on August 3, 2020, as soon as the school year began. He then resigned in late September 2020.

HCSD officials shared the following statement regarding the incident:

“Mark Eric Fowler, a teacher at East Hall Middle School, was arrested by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit at his residence on Friday afternoon, July 17. Sheriff’s Office Investigators obtained arrest warrants in the case on Thursday, July 16, for charges of aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery.

The case does not involve students.

The Hall County School District takes matters such as these seriously, and once all the information is in and reviewed by the personnel department, it will be addressed appropriately.”

On June 8, 2023, Fowler was convicted of false imprisonment and sexual battery. He was sentenced to severe 11 years of probation.

