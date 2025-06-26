Former Gwinnett County jail lieutenant who claims he was fired for being white wins settlement

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A 2022 lawsuit from a former Gwinnett County jailer who claims he was fired because he’s white is dropped after the approval of a settlement.

The $650K settlement in the lawsuit brought by former Lieutenant Joe Buice was approved unanimously this week by the county commission.

Buice claims he was placed on administrative leave, then forced to retire, shortly after Sheriff Keybo Taylor took office.

The suit says his supervisor at the time called him, saying Buice had been caught up in a “political race war”.

The suit also claims many white employees were replaced by black employees under Taylor’s leadership.