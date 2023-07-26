Former Georgia Tech star Christopher Eubanks wins first match since Wimbledon run

ATLANTA — Former Georgia Tech and Westlake High School tennis star Christopher Eubanks won his first match since Wimbledon on Tuesday, advancing in straight sets at the Atlanta Open.

In front of a hometown crowd, Eubanks won against current Georgia Tech player Andres Martin in the round of 32 matches on Tuesday.

“This feels really at home. There is a sense of peace and sense of calm that comes from playing in your hometown and having so much support, sleeping in your own bed,” Eubanks said after the match.

Eubanks will play fellow American Brandon Nakashima in the round of 16 on Wednesday night.

Tuesday was college night at the Atlanta Open, which is played at Atlantic Station.

The 27-year-old Eubanks had a magical run at Wimbledon, advancing to the quarterfinals, where he ultimately lost a closely fought five-set match to former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.





