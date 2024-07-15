Former Georgia Department of Public Safety Commisioner dead at 73

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A former Georgia Department of Public Safety Commissioner died on Sunday.

Sidney Miles died at age 73 at a hospice center in Brunswick on Sunday.

According to Miles’ obituary, he spent several decades with the Georgia State Patrol before being named the Colonel and Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety in 1993.

During this time, he was appointed the Director of International Security for the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

Miles then retired from working with law enforcement in 1999.

Miles was battling with Multiple Myeloma before he passed, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, his two children and other family members.



