Former Ga. public works director arrested for using city credit card on personal items, GBI says

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A former public works employee in Georgia was arrested last month, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI arrested and charged 53-year-old Mark Harris after he allegedly bought personal items with the City of Rossville’s credit card.

He was charged with one count of theft by taking and one count of false statements and writings.

Lookout Mountain District Attorney Clay Fuller requested the GBI to investigate him on Sept. 14.

Harris was also the former fire department captain. The GBI searched Harris’ home on Oct. 4

The GBI found the following items:

DeWalt standing spotlight

DeWalt utility table, DeWalt 4000 Psi gas pressure washer

DeWalt angle grinder and jigsaw

Midea window air conditioning unit

DeWalt turbo leaf blower

Milwaukee angle reciprocating saw

Gorilla brand 4 ft stationary step ladder and numerous other tools and materials.

All the fraudulently purchased items were returned to the City of Rossville Public Works Department, according to the GBI.

Harris was booked into the Walker County Jail where he made bond and was released.