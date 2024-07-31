Former GA McDonald’s employee sentenced to 5 years in prison after starting dumpster fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia McDonald’s employee has been sentenced to five years in prison after he started a dumpster fire.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Joshua Daryl McGregor, 34, of Savannah, intentionally set the fire because he was frustrated that the restaurant was too crowded.

The incident happened at a Savannah McDonald’s in April 2023. Prosecutors said he lit a piece of cardboard on fire and threw it into the restaurant’s dumpster, which was filled with cardboard and other flammable things.

The fire got so intense the customers in the drive-thru had to back out of the parking lot and the restaurant was briefly shut down.

“McGregor, who filmed the fire with his cell phone, was identified on surveillance video as starting the fire,” the D.A.’s office said.

McGregor pled guilty to arson charges.

“Arson is an extremely violent crime that not only destroys property but also places firefighters, first responders and the general public at great risk,” said Beau Kolodka, Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the ATF Atlanta Field Division. “The ATF, along with the Savannah Fire’s Arson Unit and our other law enforcement partners, are committed to ensuring that our communities are safe and that those who commit these dangerous acts are held accountable.”

After serving the 5-year sentence, McGregor will have to serve three years of supervised release.