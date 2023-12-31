Former Ga. high school cheerleading coach arrested on sexual assault charges

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia cheerleading coach has bonded out of jail after officials say she was charged with sexual assault involving a student.

According to warrants, Audrianna Williams was arrested on Dec. 26 and charged with two counts of sexual assault by a teacher. She posted bond later that same day, according to jail records.

Williams was employed as a cheerleading coach at Monroe Comprehensive High School until mid-December, when she resigned.

The warrant accuses Williams of “engaging in sexually explicit conduct with another person whom she knows is a student enrolled at the school of which she is an employee.”

Williams’ resignation came days after district officials confirmed they were investigating allegations of a “possible inappropriate relationship” between a teacher and student at MCHS.

“The Dougherty County Board of Education voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Audrianna Williams in lieu of termination, with the understanding that the district will submit the appropriate reports to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission,” Dougherty County School System officials said in a statement.

