Former DeKalb superintendent to face forensic audit and federal indictment in Illinois

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The Illinois school district where former DeKalb County School Superintendent Devon Horton once worked is now seeking a forensic audit to cover the time he led the district, which was from 2020 to 2023.

It was during that time that Horton allegedly committed several crimes, including wire fraud and embezzlement.

The Evanston-Skokie audit would be looking for financial irregularities that may be associated with Horton.

The decision comes after his federal indictment for the alleged acts.

That indictment led to his termination with DeKalb County, which is also planning a forensic audit to review contracts and p-card purchases made while he was in charge.