Former customs and border protection officer convicted of smuggling cocaine to Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta jurors convicted a former customs and border protection officer of smuggling cocaine from the U.S. Virgin Islands to Atlanta.

45-year-old Ivan van Beverhoudt is found guilty of importing and possessing more than 16 kilograms of cocaine with the intent to distribute the drugs.  Prosecutors say he used his position as a CBP officer aboard a flight from the U.S. Virgin Islands to Atlanta with the drugs packed in two carry-on bags.

He was able to avoid TSA screening in St. Thomas, but after arriving at Atlanta’s airport, a narcotics K9 officer was able to sniff out the cocaine in his luggage.

He now faces time in federal prison.

