Former Coweta County deputy arrested for alleged assault on restrained inmate

COWETA COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former Coweta County sheriff’s deputy accused of using excessive force against an inmate at the county jail.

According to the GBI, 29-year-old Justin Alexander Woods allegedly struck and deployed a Taser on a fully restrained inmate during a confrontation in February. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office requested an independent investigation into the incident shortly after it occurred.

Following the investigation, agents determined that Woods’ actions constituted criminal conduct. He was arrested and booked into the Coweta County Jail on Friday.

Woods is facing multiple charges, including battery, simple battery, and violation of oath by a public officer. Authorities confirmed that he is no longer employed with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.