Former clerk accused of stealing money from GA police department

BUCHANAN, Ga. — A 33-year-old Georgia woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly stole money from a police department.

On July 16, 2024, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked by the Haralson County District Attorney Jack Browning to investigate alleged missing citation money from the Buchanan Police Department.

According to the GBI, a large amount of money was found missing from the department’s citation account.

Anna Megan Brock, 33, of Temple, was identified as a suspect in the case. Brock was the former chief clerk for the department.

Brook was arrested and charged with theft by conversion, false statements, and other offenses involving records, documents, and other writing.

She was booked into the Haralson County jail and later released on a $1000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

