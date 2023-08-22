Former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows files emergency order to prohibit his arrest before hearing in GA

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows asked a federal court to issue an order that would prevent District Attorney Fani Willis from seeking his arrest if he doesn’t surrender to the Fulton County Jail by the Friday deadline.

His charges include Violation of the Georgia RICO Act and Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer.

Meadow’s lawyer claims in the emergency filing order that Fani Willis should be barred from having Meadows arrested while he fights to have the state case moved to federal court and dismissed.

©2023 Cox Media Group