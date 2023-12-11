Former Cherokee County insurance agent wanted for stealing $3,500 from customer

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County man is on the run after officials say he committed insurance fraud.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said authorities are looking for 42-year-old Michael Preston of Woodstock, who is accused of committing insurance fraud and forgery.

According to the investigation, in Nov. 2021, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received reports of potential fraud being committed by a local insurance agent

King said after his office took over the case, officials learned Preston was an insurance agent with State Farm and received a $3,500 check from a consumer meant to satisfy an insurance premium payment.

According to the investigation, Preston did not use the check for its intended purpose and instead deposited it in his personal bank account.

Since the incident, Preston has been terminated from State Farm.

Warrants were taken out against Preston on Nov. 15 in Cherokee County.

©2023 Cox Media Group