Local

Former cheer coach at metro gyms charged with child sex crimes, police fear there are more victims

By WSBTV

Charles Moore

By WSBTV

LOGANVILLE, GA. — A former “cheer coach at several metro Atlanta gyms has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

Loganville police conducted an investigation and first arrested Charles Moore on May 27, charging him with sexual exploitation of a minor and furnishing obscene materials to a minor.

Police continued a joint investigation with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, which ended with the arrest of Moore again on Tuesday.

He was charged with another count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say if you are a victim of Moore or believe you may know someone who is, please call the Loganville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 466-8087.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!