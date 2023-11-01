Local

Former Braves star sued by fan injured during 2021 World Series

World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Six HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 02: Jorge Soler #12 and Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate their 7-0 victory against the Houston Astros in Game Six to win the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

A woman who attended a 2021 World Series game in Atlanta said she was seriously injured when former Braves outfielder Jorge Soler threw a ball into the stands and hit her eye, according to a lawsuit filed in Cobb County Superior Court

Mayra Norris was sitting in the right field corner of Truist Park on Oct. 29, 2021, with her husband and brother-in-law when Soler threw a ball before the start of the fifth inning, the lawsuit states. It was the third game of the World Series between the Braves and the Houston Astros.

“Defendant Soler did not softly toss the ball into the stands to the crowd,” the lawsuit states. “He threw the ball overhand, with a great deal of speed and force. Defendant Soler threw the ball with such force and speed that it hit Ms. Norris directly in her right eye causing extensive and excruciating injury to her right eye.”

After being injured, Norris was taken for medical treatment at the stadium. Her injuries included multiple fractures, right eye edema, and infra-orbital abrasion and she now requires longterm care, the lawsuit states.

The Braves team and Soler declined to comment Tuesday afternoon on the lawsuit, which requests a jury trial. Norris is seeking an unspecified amount for medical expenses and punitive damages.

The lawsuit alleges the team failed to keep fans safe while attending the game and allowed “dangerous and reckless” behavior by Soler.

Soler was named the World Series MVP after the Braves defeated the Astros. He hit .300 in the Braves’ six-game win over Houston with three home runs. In March 2022, Soler signed with the Miami Marlins.

