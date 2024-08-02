Former Braves star Freddie Freeman’s son diagnosed with rare neurological condition

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Former Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman’s youngest son has been diagnosed with a rare neurological condition.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers player and his wife, Chelsea Freeman, announced their 3-year-old son Max had been diagnosed with “a severe case of Guillain-Barré syndrome.”

The Freemans say their son went into full-body paralysis last week and was rushed to the hospital. They say he has rapidly improved over the last 48 hours, even coming off of a ventilator on Wednesday.

“These have been the hardest and scariest days of our lives. Maximus is such a special boy and he has been fighting SO hard,” they wrote.

The Mayo Clinic describes Guillain-Barré syndrome as a condition that causes the immune system to attack the nerves, causing weakness, numbness or paralysis.

The first symptoms are typically weakness and tingling in the hands and feet, but can quickly spread.

There is no known cure for Guillain-Barré syndrome, according to the Mayo Clinic, but most people make a recovery.