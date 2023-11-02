Former Braves pitcher, Coweta native makes World Series history

PHOENIX — World Series Champion has a nice ring to it. For Coweta County native Will Smith, it’s three times as nice.

Smith won his third consecutive World Series ring Wednesday night after the Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5. The relief pitcher must be a lucky charm in the World Series.

Smith won with his hometown Atlanta Braves in 2021 and the Houston Astros in 2022. With Wednesday night’s win, Smith became the first player in Major League Baseball history to win three consecutive titles with three different teams.

MLB.com’s Sarah Lang reports Smith is also the first player across the four major sports leagues (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL) to appear in at least one game with three different teams that won their championships in three straight years.

Smith grew up in Coweta County and became a star pitcher for Northgate High School. He also has the heart of a champion.

In 2021, an EF-4 tornado tore through his hometown of Newnan. He helped to organize an auction and fundraiser through the Atlanta Braves Foundation to raise money for relief efforts.

After the World Series win Wednesday, Smith is now a free agent. He wasn’t the only local connection to the Texas Rangers.

First baseman Nathaniel Lowe grew up in Marietta and was a standout for Pope High School. Texas first base coach Tim Hyers is from Newton County and played at Newton County High School before spending several years in the majors with the Padres, Tigers and Marlins.

©2023 Cox Media Group