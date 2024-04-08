Local

Former Atlanta CFO pleads guilty in corruption case, faces 13 years in prison

By WSBTV

Jim Beard Jim Beard faces up to 13 years in prison. He also has agreed to pay an amount to be determined at sentencing, which is set for July 12. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s former chief financial officer, Jim Beard, has pleaded guilty in federal court on charges of wire fraud, theft from the government and obstructing federal tax laws.

Beard now faces up to 13 years in prison. He also has agreed to pay an amount to be determined at sentencing, which is set for July 12.

Beard served as Atlanta’s CFO from November 2011 to May 2018.

He was accused of using city money to pay for personal travel for himself and his family among other crimes.

