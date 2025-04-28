Forest Park shooting leaves two dead, three injured after motorcycle gathering

FOREST PARK, GA — A deadly shooting at Forest Park has left two people dead and three others hospitalized, authorities confirmed. Police believe the violence stemmed from an argument during a gathering involving members of a motorcycle club.

Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss said officers were called to the scene near Jones Road, First Street, and Old Dixie Highway after reports of gunfire.

“It looks to be that it was some type of motorcycle gathering or party. Ultimately, several individuals were shot,” Criss said.

Chief Criss added that investigators believe an argument escalated into gunfire but emphasized that details are still being gathered. “We believe there had to have been some type of altercation, but we are still gathering facts and information at this time,” he said.

The shooting took place at a mechanic shop in the area. As of now, no arrests have been made. However, Criss assured residents there is no immediate danger to the public.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and other agencies are assisting Forest Park Police with the ongoing investigation.