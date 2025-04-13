Local

Forest Park police seek public’s help identifying suspect in teen’s homicide

By WSB Radio News Staff
Police lights
Investigation (Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

FOREST PARK, GA — Investigators in Forest Park are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for the shooting death of a 19-year-old man earlier this year.

Brandon Thomas was reported missing by his family in February. Tragically, their search ended in heartbreak when his body was found in an abandoned apartment on Georgia Avenue. Authorities say Thomas had been shot and killed, and they believe the incident occurred around February 19.

The Forest Park Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is working alongside Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta in hopes of finding the person behind the crime. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tipsters do not need to provide their names to be eligible for the reward.

Police continue to investigate and are urging anyone with knowledge of the incident to come forward.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!