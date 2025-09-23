Forest Park launches parkway beautification project, lane closures expected

FOREST PARK, GA — A new landscaping project along one of Forest Park’s busiest roads is set to bring temporary lane closures through the end of the year.

City officials said work began this week to improve and beautify the medians along Forest Parkway. Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, with the project scheduled for completion by December 21.

During the work, lanes may be blocked at times. Detour signs will be posted when necessary to help drivers navigate around closures.