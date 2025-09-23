Local

Forest Park launches parkway beautification project, lane closures expected

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

FOREST PARK, GA — A new landscaping project along one of Forest Park’s busiest roads is set to bring temporary lane closures through the end of the year.

City officials said work began this week to improve and beautify the medians along Forest Parkway. Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, with the project scheduled for completion by December 21.

During the work, lanes may be blocked at times. Detour signs will be posted when necessary to help drivers navigate around closures.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!