Following death of original singer, Smash Mouth will perform at Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Ga. — Smash Mouth will be performing at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia on October 12.

The band’s original singer, Steve Harwell, died Monday just one day after it was announced that he was receiving hospice care and was only expected to have days to live.

Harwell died at age 56 from liver failure at his home in Boise, Idaho.

Harwell announced he was retiring from the band in 2021 due to his ongoing health issues, just days after his last live performance with the band.

During that performance, Harwell appeared to be intoxicated, slurred his words, threatened members of the audience, and seemingly gave a Nazi salute to the crowd.

In January 2022 the band announced the addition of their new singer, Zach Goode.

Smash Mouth has had a revolving lineup over the years.

Bassist Paul De Lisle is the only remaining co-founding member of the band.

The band’s website lists upcoming concerts in September and October.

©2023 Cox Media Group