Florida woman killed on Christmas when teen driver crosses highway in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 71-year-old woman died on Christmas when she was involved in a head-on crash in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Vickie Walker, of Panama City Beach, Florida, was driving down Cumming Hwy. around 1:45 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Deputies say a Toyota Tacoma being driven by a 17-year-old boy crossed the center line of the highway near Hwy. 369 and crashed into Walker’s Lexus.

Walker was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The teenage driver suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

No charges have been filed and its unclear if the driver will be charged.

