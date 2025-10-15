Florida man faces drug and weapons charges after traffic stop near I-575 in Canton

CANTON, GA — A Florida man faces drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop near I-575 in Canton.

Police say officers noticed Angel Alexis Acevedo making unsafe lane changes on the interstate before he turned into an abandoned gas station on Hickory Flat Highway.

An officer detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw a bong in the center front console.

A search of his car turned up mason jars with a pound of marijuana as well as other drug paraphernalia and a gun and ammunition.