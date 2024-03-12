Local

Florida couple arrested with suspected crack cocaine during traffic stop south of Atlanta

Florida couple arrested with suspected crack cocaine during traffic stop south of Atlanta (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested during a traffic stop in Monroe County after deputies found several bags of suspected crack cocaine.

On Thursday, March 7 at around 8:25 p.m., deputies pulled over a car for a traffic stop and when they made contact with the occupants, deputies saw a small bag of marijuana.

The driver and passenger were asked to step out of the vehicle and the deputies searched it.

A vacuum-sealed bag was found stowed under the driver’s seat.

The bag contained what appeared to be a half pound of crack cocaine.

Also found between the front seat and center console, were two small bags of suspected crack cocaine.

Deputies arrested Danny Waye and Felicia Brown, both of Jacksonville, Florida.

Waye and Brown were charged with trafficking cocaine.

Brown was also charged with driving on a suspended license.

A 13-year-old child was also in the vehicle.

The child was taken to the sheriff’s office so she could be picked up by her mother.

Waye and Brown are being held at the Monroe County Jail without bond.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!