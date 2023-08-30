Flight from Italy ends with multiple people injured after landing in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Several people have been taken to the hospital after turbulence caused injuries on a flight.

According to a Delta Airlines spokesperson, one of its flights experienced turbulence before landing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Tuesday evening.

“Delta Care Team members are mobilizing to connect with customers on Delta Flight 175 that experienced severe turbulence before landing safely in Atlanta Tuesday,” the statement read.

Delta said 11 crew members and passengers were injured and taken to the hospital.

Airport officials confirmed none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The FAA released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Delta Air Lines Flight 175 landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after the crew reported severe turbulence approximately 40 miles northeast of the airport. The Airbus A350 departed from Milan, Italy.”

It was a flight from Milan to Atlanta with 151 passengers and 14 crew members.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.

