Flight instructor, student dead after plane crash in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of men are dead after a plane crash in Paulding County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

An FAA spokesperson said a small plane crashed in Rockmart off Crawford Road shortly before noon, and authorities found the plane at around 2 p.m.

The two men who died were identified as 27-year-old flight instructor Sungwook Lee of Daytona Beach and 27-year-old flight student Johnathan Lara of Powder Springs.

The two men crashed in a wooded area during a training flight, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Officials said it is still unclear what caused the crash.

Paulding County deputies are expected to share more about the crash on Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into this deadly crash.


