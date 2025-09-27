Flash flood warning issued for Hall and Forsyth counties

HALL COUNTY, GA — A developing storm has brought very heavy rain to parts of northeast Georgia on Friday evening, leading the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning.

The warning covers east-central Forsyth and southwestern Hall counties until 10:15 p.m. Areas including Gainesville, Buford, and Flowery Branch have received 2–3 inches of rain, with another two inches possible.

Residents are urged to monitor conditions closely and avoid driving on flooded roads.

According to the National Weather Service, “during a flood, water levels and the rate the water is flowing can quickly change. Avoid flood waters at all costs and evacuate immediately when water starts to rise. Don’t wait until it’s too late.”

The National Weather Service listed several helpful tips for what to do during a flood:

If you live in a flood prone area or are camping in a low lying area, get to higher ground immediately. Obey Evacuation Orders: If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Lock your home when you leave. If you have time, disconnect utilities and appliances.

If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Lock your home when you leave. If you have time, disconnect utilities and appliances. Practice Electrical Safety: Don’t go into a basement, or any room, if water covers the electrical outlets or if cords are submerged. If you see sparks or hear buzzing, crackling, snapping or popping noises--get out! Stay out of water that may have electricity in it!

Don’t go into a basement, or any room, if water covers the electrical outlets or if cords are submerged. If you see sparks or hear buzzing, crackling, snapping or popping noises--get out! Stay out of water that may have electricity in it! Avoid Flood Waters: Don’t walk through flood waters. It only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock you off your feet. If you are trapped by moving water, move to the highest possible point and call 911 if possible. Do NOT drive into flooded roadways or around a barricade; Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide hazards such as sharp objects, washed out road surfaces, electrical wires, chemicals, etc. A vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in seconds 12 inches of water can float a car or small SUV, 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles.